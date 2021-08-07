Setanta flex their championship muscle at MacCumhaill's

Setanta claimed the bragging rights over rivals Seán MacCumhaills on Friday evening on a slick MacCumhaill Park surface where the weather cleared up in time to see the game pass in clear and dry conditions.

Sean MacCumhaills 0-14

Setanta 1-24



A Ciaran Matthewson inspired performance for the home side wasn’t enough as the reigning Senior Champions got their campaign off with a strong win against the hosts with a 13-point win.

Matthewson, who tallied 0-11 of his side’s scores opened the game’s account but Setanta goaled not that long after, from Oisin Marley who cut in from the right to open his account of 1-3 for the day. Fintan Griffin pointed over in response but points from Coulter (free), Marley, Lafferty and Gilmore saw Setanta surge ahead but two frees from Matthewson had just a goal between the sides at the water break.

Matthewson pointed twice after the water break along with Dean O’Donnell but the visitors soon hit back with five points to extend their lead.

MacCumhaills hopes were raised before half time when a long range attempt, which seemed to be drifting over for a point, came off the post catching the Setanta defence out momentarily, but the touch from Dean Hannigan for a goal attempt just went wide. Points from Marley and Coulter (free) saw out the first half with the visitors going in seven points up.

Two points from Matthewson once again opened the host’s second half account with Bernard Lafferty and Mark Devine pointing for the visitors. MacCumhaills found scoring chances hard to come by in the second half, a problem the visitors did not have. Further points from Gilmore, Marley, Campbell and Kee had Setanta in a 10-point lead.

MacCumhaills tried to claw back at the score line with points from Dean Hannigan and Ciaran Matthewson, whose brilliant performance on the night deserved a better outcome, but it was clear that Setanta were operating at a higher level and continued to rattle over five unanswered scores to end the game.

Sean MacCumhaills: Del Laverty; Christopher Gallagher, John Chambers, Eoghan Wright; Bernard McMenamin, Conor Griffin, Orin McDermott; Lee Henderson, Pete Byrne; Andrew Barrons, Dean O’Donnell (0-1), Aaron Toner; Fintan Griffin (0-1), Ciaran Matthewson (0-11, 6fs, 65), Dean Hannigan (0-1). Subs: Aurielo Fries for John Chambers.

Setanta: Ciaran Bellew; Mark Callaghan, Michael Donoghue, Denim Rowan; Justin McBride (0-1), Danny Cullen (0-1), Niall Cleary (0-2); Richard Kee (0-1), Conor McGettigan (0-1); Oisin Marley (1-3), Declan Coulter (0-5, 3f), Bernard Lafferty (0-4); Ruairi Campbell (0-1), Josh McGee-Cronnolly (0-1), Gerard Gilmore (0-3). Subs: Marc Devine (0-1) for Josh McGee-Cronnolly

Referee: James Connors (St. Eunans)