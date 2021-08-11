11/08/2021

Donegal duo included in Ireland Women’s Sevens squad

Maeve Liston of Ulster is tackled by Sene Naoupu of Leinster during the Women’s Interprovincial Championship match between Leinster and Ulster at Blackrock RFC in Dublin.

Alan Foley

Two Donegal players have been included in the Ireland Women’s Sevens squad for the forthcoming 2021/22 season - Maeve Liston from Ballyshannon and Termon’s Mya Alcorn both play for Blackrock College and Ulster.

After finishing a heavily disrupted 2020/21 season on an upward curve following positive performances at the International

Rugby 7s tournament in St George’s Park and the inaugural IRFU HPC International 7s in Dublin, Ireland can look forward to the new campaign with huge optimism.

The return of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series is hotly anticipated, with World Rugby recently confirming the tournament schedule for the remainder of the calendar year. The Women’s Series is due to get underway with the traditional back-to-back legs in Dubai and Cape Town in December.

