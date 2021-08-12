Lifford Celtic withdraw from the Donegal League

The Donegal League has expressed its sadness that its first ever league champions, Lifford Celtic, have made the decision not to enter this season.



Lifford officials informed the league of their decision and the Donegal League confirmed the withdrawal of the side who won the 1971/72 champions and won the Premier Division title as recently as 2012/13.



A statement from the Donegal League, which leaves the door open for a return should the Greenbrae club wish to in the future, reads in full: “Only a few days to go to the start of the new season, the excitement is starting to build within the clubs and after such a lengthy lay-off the players, managers and supporters are all looking forward to the action getting underway.

"Unfortunately all isn't as we thought it would be. After playing in the League since its inception in 1971, we have been informed that Lifford Celtic will not be entering a team this season.



“The news has been met with an air of sadness. Lifford Celtic have been one of our most successful clubs over the years and in fact they became the first League Champions in June 1972 when they defeated Swilly Rovers in the League Play-Off.



“While we are resigned to not having Lifford Celtic with us this season, we hope to see them back next year or the year after. They certainly will be welcome back whenever they are ready.



“That return will depend largely on the progress of their current under-16 team and their development into senior players. All we can say at this stage is our League will be sadly lacking the name of Lifford Celtic during the 2021/2022 season but we wish the club well as they strive to return to our ranks in the future”.