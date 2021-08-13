Kilcar’s breakthrough year - 1980

After a long barren spell south-west side Kilcar followed Naomh Columba in winning a Donegal senior championship in 1980 to herald a new era for Donegal GAA.



Fr Seán O Gallchoir in his County Finals book says it could be regarded as the first for Kilcar because their 1925 success was mired in controversy and could hardly be called a win at all.



But there was nothing controversial about the 1980 success, built on a very strong showing throughout the 1970s with three U-21 championships in-a-row and Democrat Cup success in 1975 and 1979.



Under the management of Ian Hegarty, it was another club stalwart Sean McGinley who lifted the Dr Maguire Cup for the first time, presented to him by the late Micheal Mac Giolla Easpaig, who was in his first year as county chairman.



Sean McGinley will have a healthy interest in this Saturday's final with sons Ciaran and Eamonn as part of the squad.

McGinley says he didn't play well in the 1980 final "but that was the time when captains were not substituted."



McGinley remembers a tough game against neighbours and reigning champions, Naomh Columba, in the semi-final played at Fintra. "I think we were down well at half-time but goals from Francie Gallagher and Peter Conroy got us back in the game and there was a great point from Martin McHugh from the sideline.





"There was a big difference between then and now. We didn't do near as much training," says McGinley, who said that the final against Ardara was dominated by Michael Carr and Martin McHugh.



"I remember Danny Gillespie's long ball being punched to the net by Aodh Cannon for the only goal of the game."

Martin McHugh would score 10 of Kilcar's 13 points in the final against Ardara but many people who attended had Michael Carr as man of the match, such was the influence he had from centre half-back.



The Donegal Democrat report read:

Displaying a determination, flair and a level of fitness which their opponents could never come to grips with, underdogs Kilcar tore the form book to shreds at Mac Cumhaill Park, Ballybofey, with a decisive eight point victory over their fancied south-west neighbours, Ardara, which gained them their first Donegal Senior Championship title since 1925.

Cill Chartha 1-13, Ard A’ Ratha 0-8



On form and particularly after their showing in the semi-final when they were fortunate to beat Naomh Columba, there were few in the county, outside of their own supporters, who could see Kilcar stopping Ardara from adding the Championship to the Shield and Gaeltacht titles won earlier in the season but what a revelation they were on Sunday.

Kilcar led by 0-7 to 0-5 at half-time and that margin increased gradually in the second half with the Kilcar goal coming in the final minutes.



Significantly and fittingly, the last Kilcar point was scored by Martin McHugh from a pass by Michael Carr.

Kilcar: Maurice Carr; John Carr, Dinny McBrearty, John Quinn; Charlie McGroarty, Michael Carr (0-1), Tommy McFadden; Danny Gillespie, Aodh Cannon (1-0); Martin McHugh (0-10), Francie Cannon, Sean McGinley; Francie Gallagher, Charlie O'Donnell (0-2), Peter Conroy.

Ardara: Patsy Harkin; Frank O'Donnell, Anthony Molloy, Eddie McLoone; Noel Watters, Martin Sweeney (0-1), Conal A. Gildea; Anthony Harkin, Josie Gallagher; Gerard McNelis (0-2), Connie Molloy (0-4), Lanty Molloy; Seamus Gallagher, Kieran Keeney (0-1), Patsy Gildea, Subs: John Herron for Gerard McNelis; John Boyle for Patsy Gildea (injured)



Referee: Jack Furey (N Ultan)



Donegal Senior Championship 1980

June 1, 1980, First round – first leg

Cill Chartha 1-10

Aodh Ruadh 0-10

June 22, 1980 First round –second leg

Cill Chartha 1-12

Aodh Ruadh 0-8

July 27, 1980 quarter-finals

Cill Chartha 2-17

Rosses Rovers 0-3

August 17 1980 semi-finals

Cill Chartha 2-9

Naomh Columba 1-10

August 31 1980 final

Cill Chartha 1-13

Ardara 0-8