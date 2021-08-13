Barrett on U-17's after Ulster final loss: 'They are a credit to themselves and to the county of Donegal'

It was a disappointed but proud Donegal minor manager Luke Barrett as he surveyed the aftermath of an Ulster final defeat.

His young team gave it everything, but they were no match for a much physically powerful Tyrone side who hit two killer goals in the second half - just when Donegal had brought the game back to a two-point margin.

“Yes, Tyrone had a very good first half and you have to give them credit for the very well- organized way they were set up and they did kick quite a few wides in the first half,” Barrett said. “But we felt we still had a chance coming into the second water break and were hanging in there pretty well”.

But then Donegal were hit with two killer goals in the space of a minute which effectively sealed an otherwise very well contested affair.

“The game was still there to be one and we said at training during the week that if it was nip and tuck then we were still in with a real chance. But their two goals came from our turnovers and that is very hard to come back from. It was very disappointing that the turnovers proved so costly in the end, and we were not doing that up to now and we felt that we were in a good place.

"But these lads just gave everything to Donegal football over the past four weeks and nobody could question the character or work rate these lads put in. I am just so immensely proud of them.

“We came back well in the third quarter, and we hit three wides which did not help and they really kicked on after those goals”.

He agreed that Tyrone’s sheer physicality was also a key factor: “Yes, they are a very big side with some good strength and conditioning, and they knew how to use that physicality.

"But you have to remember that some of our lads have only been involved in this set up for the last fifteen weeks or so but this is now a development process and we are hoping to get them on to the U-20 and senior teams.

“We need to keep them on strength and conditioning and build them up as there are quite a few of them with considerable potential”.

But despite the difficulties, and Tyrone’s basic physical advantage, the Donegal lads, heads never dropped.

“They are a credit to themselves and to the county of Donegal, the people of Donegal and they gave absolutely everything, and we could not ask any more of them as a management team,” Barrett added. “Everyone of them in that dressing room are just so disappointed, they are emotional, and they are very young lads.

“They will be grieving this loss but will be back playing club football next week”.

When asked if he would have taken an Ulster final appearance at the start of the season, Barrett said this was small consolation.

“Look when you get to a final you want to win, and we felt we had a really good chance coming into this match and we are very disappointed. I am just so proud of them and while we don’t get to too many minor finals, that is small consolation.”

"But the goal now is to make sure that this talented group are not lost in the period between the U-17 and U-20 grades and that their physical development continues.

“That is the goal to make sure that they continue on this path. There are nine or ten of this team eligible again next year and we need to keep them going. We need to look after these lads.”

But he also agreed that it was equally important for the lads who will be eighteen next year-that their physical development continues.

“We need to keep these lads on S&C developing them right up to U-20 and beyond," Barrett added. "We have Karl Lacey and Aaron Kyles working in this area and it is an area that is very important for the future. They have given us some great nights over the past few weeks, and they have the potential to give us many more in the future”.



