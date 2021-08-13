14/08/2021

Search our Archive

Home win for St Eunan's over MacCumhaill's in Donegal SHC

Home win for St Eunan's over MacCumhaill's in Donegal SHC

Action from the meeting of St Eunan's and MacCumhaill's at O'Donnell Park

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Dual stars Brian McIntyre and Cormac Finn shone brightly as the home side had a fairly comfortable win over 14- man Sean MacCumhaill’s at O’Donnell Park.

St Eunan’s 1-16
Sean MacCumhaill’s 1-8

The losers lost the talismanic Ciaran Matthewson to a straight red card after just 22 minutes, which had a big bearing on the ultimate outcome. Matthewson and Lee Henderson struck some fine points for the losers.

St Eunan’s led by 0-12 to 1-3 at the break-but could only add 1-4 in the entire second half to the visitors' 0-5. Daire Ó Maoiléidigh and Russel Forde hit points for Eunan’s while the industrious McIntyre found the net. But matters were not helped in the second half as darkness stole in an made conditions difficult for both teams in the last five minutes.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media