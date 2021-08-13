Home win for St Eunan's over MacCumhaill's in Donegal SHC

Action from the meeting of St Eunan's and MacCumhaill's at O'Donnell Park
Dual stars Brian McIntyre and Cormac Finn shone brightly as the home side had a fairly comfortable win over 14- man Sean MacCumhaill’s at O’Donnell Park.
St Eunan’s 1-16
Sean MacCumhaill’s 1-8
The losers lost the talismanic Ciaran Matthewson to a straight red card after just 22 minutes, which had a big bearing on the ultimate outcome. Matthewson and Lee Henderson struck some fine points for the losers.
St Eunan’s led by 0-12 to 1-3 at the break-but could only add 1-4 in the entire second half to the visitors' 0-5. Daire Ó Maoiléidigh and Russel Forde hit points for Eunan’s while the industrious McIntyre found the net. But matters were not helped in the second half as darkness stole in an made conditions difficult for both teams in the last five minutes.
