Setanta flex their muscle against Burt in Donegal SHC

No quarter given in the meeting of Setanta and Burt. Photo Aoife Campbell
Setanta’s big guns had simply too much power and panache for a younger and lighter Burt side at the Cross.
Setanta 3-20
Burt 0-15
County star Declan Coulter (0-9) was very accurate for the winners who were given a pretty competitive opening half as they led by 1-10 to 0-9 at the break.
Coulter and Burt’s Conor Gartland traded frees and Josh Cronolly got the goal for the home side. But the home side steamed well ahead in the second half through goals from Bernard Lafferty (1-5) and young Ruairi Campbell finished up with (1-3).
Gartland and the McDermotts battled gamely for Burt, but this Setanta side are looking to be a very formidable outfit and will be keen to retain their county title.
