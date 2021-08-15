Gaoth Dobhair come good to see of Cloughaneely in second half

Cian Mulligan's second goal sealed the points for Gaoth Dobhair
Gaoth Dobhair came good in the second half to move themselves away from the relegation zone at the expense of their neighbours from Cloughaneely.
Gaoth Dobhair 2-13
Cloughaneely 2-5
After Michael Carroll’s goal just before the quarter-hour for the hosts, Jason McGee netted on 25 minutes to bring Cloughaneely back to within a point, before Gaoth Dobhair went in 1-7 to 1-5 at the break. However, Odhran McFadden-Ferry had been sent off in the latter stages of the half.
A goal from Aodhan Doohan levelled matters in the third quarter at 1-8 to 2-5 before Gaoth Dobhair took control. Odhran MacNiallais kicked four points in all and Cian Mulligan’s second goal, part of a personal 1-2 ensured the home win. Cloughaneely lost Ciaran McGeady to a late sending off and have Kilcar and Naomh Conaill to come as they dib to beat the drop.
