15/08/2021

Search our Archive

Gaoth Dobhair come good to see of Cloughaneely in second half

Gaoth Dobhair come good to see of Cloughaneely in second half

Cian Mulligan's second goal sealed the points for Gaoth Dobhair

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Gaoth Dobhair came good in the second half to move themselves away from the relegation zone at the expense of their neighbours from Cloughaneely.

Gaoth Dobhair 2-13
Cloughaneely 2-5

After Michael Carroll’s goal just before the quarter-hour for the hosts, Jason McGee netted on 25 minutes to bring Cloughaneely back to within a point, before Gaoth Dobhair went in 1-7 to 1-5 at the break. However, Odhran McFadden-Ferry had been sent off in the latter stages of the half.

A goal from Aodhan Doohan levelled matters in the third quarter at 1-8 to 2-5 before Gaoth Dobhair took control. Odhran MacNiallais kicked four points in all and Cian Mulligan’s second goal, part of a personal 1-2 ensured the home win. Cloughaneely lost Ciaran McGeady to a late sending off and have Kilcar and Naomh Conaill to come as they dib to beat the drop.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media