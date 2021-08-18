18/08/2021

Bonagee United win at Lagan to leapfrog to top of Donegal Women’s League U19/Senior League

Bonagee United overtook Lagan Harps at the summit of the Donegal Women’s League U19/Senior League on Monday night.

Lagan Harps 2
Bonagee United 4

Deborah Kerrigan and Gabrielle O’Donnell netted two apiece as the Dry Arch side took the win. Kerrigan fired Bonagee in front in the 14th minute with a tidy finish.

Bonagee doubled the advantage when O’Donnell pounced with a superb volley at the back post from Julie McCloy’s cross.

Bonagee might have been well on top, but Lagan pulled a goal back just before half time as Eimear Connolly’s fine effort from 20 yards found the bottom corner.

Early in the second half, a delicious chip by Kerrigan beat Georgia Rudden in the Lagan net. A sweeping Bonagee move involving Kelsee Fay, Natalie McFadden and Kerrigan concluded with O’Donnell managing to find the target from the narrowest of angles.

Late in the game, Lagan, who were led by a superb performance by Zoe Green, pulled a goal back when Orlaith Connolly riffled home.

Bonagee, though, had the job done and heading into the last night of League action on August 30, Bonagee edged in front.

Lagan Harps: Georgia Rudden, Aine Deasley, Mia Devenny, Georgina Rudden, Claire Orr, Sinead McCahill, Amy Thompson, Michelle McDevitt, Brenda Sweeney, Tanya Gillen, Sinead Deasley, Orlaith Connolly, Eimear Connolly.

Bonagee United: Emma Doherty, Siobhan Sweeney, Amy Boyd, Kaneshia McKinney, Eva Harvey, Eimear O’Herlihy, Kelsee Fay, Julie McCloy, Natalie McFadden, Gabrielle O’Donnell, Deborah Kerrigan, Angie Callaghan, Amy Callaghan, Caoimhe Kelly, Nicola McLaughlin, Emma Ryan.

Referee: Paddy Martin.

