Bundoran post their first win of the season at Kilcar

Jamie Brennan scored Bundoran's first half goal in Towney
Bundoran posted their first win of the season when they overcame a much-changed Kilcar in Towney this evening.
Kilcar 1-8
Bundoran 2-8
The home side, who were beaten on penalties by Naomh Conaill in the Donegal SFC final on Saturday but have since lodged an objection, made a good start with 1-1 in the opening three minutes, with Celan Curran’s point preceding a goal from Pauric Love.
However, with Jamie Brennan goaling and then scoring a point, joined on the scoreboard by Adam McGloin and two Gary Clancy points, it was the side managed by Cathal Corey who led at half-time, 1-5 to 1-4, with Darragh O’Donnell, Barry Shovlin and Gary Molloy replying for Kilcar.
By the midpoint of the second half, Bundoran had pushed their lead out to 2-8 to 1-6, with a goal from Michael McEniff on 42 minutes following points from Brennan and Clancy. Eoin Cormack and Conor Doherty had scored Kilcar’s third quarter points.
In the final quarter, with O’Donnell and Love on the mark for Kilcar, the visitors managed to get over the line and win by three but they're destined for the relegation play-offs as even two wins from their final two fixtures would at best take them level with Cloughaneely, who are sixth but won the head to head meeting.
Kilcar: Eoin O’Donnell; Christopher Cunningham, Barry Shovlin (0-1), Celan Curran (0-1); Ryan McShane, Daniel Lyons, Ryan McGinley; Conor Doherty (0-1), Conor McShane; Darragh O’Donnell (0-2, 1f), Gary Molloy (0-1), Eoin Cormack (0-1); Pauric Love (1-1). Noel Hagarty, Conor O’Donnell.
Bundoran: Conor Carty; Adam Gallagher, Paul Murphy, James Stewart; Niall Carr, Shane McGowan, Matthew Duffy; Oisin Walsh, Paul Brennan; Jamie Brennan (1-3, 3f), Michael McEniff (1-1), Adam McGloin (0-1); Dara Hoey, Gary Clancy (0-3), Matthew Ward.
