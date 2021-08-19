Donegal League confirms Cappry Rovers as 2019/20 Premier Division champions after court ruling

Cappry Rovers SFC
The Donegal Junior Football League has confirmed Cappry Rovers are champions of the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division for the 2019/20 season.
Kilmacrennan finished the season two points clear of Cappry last August but they were docked three points at a disciplinary meeting that followed for the fielding of an illegal player against Cranford, who lodged an appeal.
Afterwards, Kilmacrennan took a case to the Ulster FA Disciplinary Committee. And that push to the provincial body resulted in those previous points being reinstated after they were deemed to have acted in good faith. Kilmacrennan were presented with the trophy as champions.
However, Cappry ended up taking the case to the court of arbitration and tonight the Donegal League have released the following statement: "Official correspondence was received in relation to Arbitration 21-01 Cappry Rovers FC v Ulster Football Association (Respondent) which states the result of match Cranford v Kilmacrennan Celtic on 9th August 2020 is to read 3-0 and points to adjusted immediate. Thus will leave Cappry Rovers FC winners of the Brian McCormick Sports & Premier League for the season 2019-2020."
