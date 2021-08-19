20/08/2021

Search our Archive

Donegal League confirms Cappry Rovers as 2019/20 Premier Division champions after court ruling

Donegal League confirms Cappry Rovers as 2019/20 Premier Division champions after court ruling

Cappry Rovers SFC

Reporter:

Alan Foley

The Donegal Junior Football League has confirmed Cappry Rovers are champions of the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division for the 2019/20 season.

Kilmacrennan finished the season two points clear of Cappry last August but they were docked three points at a disciplinary meeting that followed  for the fielding of an illegal player against Cranford, who lodged an appeal.

Afterwards, Kilmacrennan took a case to the Ulster FA Disciplinary Committee. And that push to the provincial body resulted in those previous points being reinstated after they were deemed to have acted in good faith. Kilmacrennan were presented with the trophy as champions.

However, Cappry ended up taking the case to the court of arbitration and tonight the Donegal League have released the following statement: "Official correspondence was received in relation to Arbitration 21-01 Cappry Rovers FC v Ulster Football Association (Respondent) which states the result of match Cranford v Kilmacrennan Celtic on 9th August 2020 is to read 3-0 and points to adjusted immediate. Thus will leave Cappry Rovers FC winners of the Brian McCormick Sports & Premier League for the season 2019-2020."

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media