Organisers of 2021 Donegal Half Marathon appeal for race day volunteers

The organisers of the 2021 Donegal Half Marathon, which takes place on Sunday, August 29th in Letterkenny, have issued an appeal for people to help out with the stewarding of the event on race day.

Race director, Brendan McDaid, says the local community has always given the Donegal Half Marathon tremendous support and is confident that locals will volunteer to help out again this year.



"The Donegal Half Marathon owes much of its success to the people who come out year after year and give of their time to ensure the race is held in the safest manner possible. The safety of the competitors, and road users along the course, is always foremost in our event management plan. This is made a lot easier when people make themselves available to help out on race day," he comments.

"We have linked up with the Donegal Volunteer Centre to assist us with this part of the race and John Curran and his team do a super job every year. Neily McDaid and Gerard McGinley, who have a wealth of experience in helping out with big events, will head up the team of marshals for this year's event," the race director adds.

Those wishing to volunteer can contact Eamonn Bonner at the Donegal Volunteer Centre via email - eammon@volunteerdonegal.ie or Neily McDaid via telephone on 087-4180625 on or before Monday, August 26th. A 30-minute briefing for race-day marshalls will be held via Zoom on Thursday, August 26th and this will be facilitated by Donegal Sports Partnership.

The hugely popular road race did not take place last year because of the pandemic. Sunday week's event was declared a sell-out earlier this week when organisers announced that all 400 entries had been snapped up.

The 2021 Donegal Half Marathon will be held in association with Kernan's Retail Group, with support from Fáilte Ireland, Optum, Donegal County Council, and Donegal Sports Partnership.