Conor Reid savours Four Masters' minor final success

Goal hero Conor Reid’s ice cool finish was a major factor in this memorable victory for Four Masters over Gaoth Dobhair in the rain in Ballybofey.

This year’s county minor took a pass from Senan Quinn and somehow managed to squeeze the ball between Daithi Roberts and the near post which was a remarkable feat of precisions.

More importantly, it put Master’s into a 1-7 to 1-2 lead and gave them a great platform with which to withstand the expected Gaoth Dobhair riposte.

“I just went for power and hoped for the best and it came after their goal was disallowed so I suppose it was a big score for us," Reid said. "We always knew Gaoth Dobhair were going to come back strongly, and they did just that with that late goal and we had a few hairy moments, but our defence held firm.

“Shay Travers and Dermot Slevin were on fire and we were missing Alex McCalmond and Karl McCarry and they are big players too”.

He added: “This is our first match in a long time with a long delay and this win just means so much to us and to the whole team and the whole town. Gaoth Dobhair were favourites and with us missing those two boys it was a big task for us. But the boys showed great character and we are all just so happy. Hopefully we can bring that through at senior level as well”.