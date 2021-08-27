Harps and Derry City prepare for first FAI Cup meeting in nine years

Finn Harps welcome north west neighbours Derry City to Ballybofey on Friday night for a first FAI Cup meeting in nine years (kick-off 8pm).

Back in 2012, Derry City beat First Division Harps 4-0 at Brandywell Stadium in a one-sided second round meeting.

Derry would go on to win the cup, beating St. Patrick’s Athletic 3-2 in a thrilling decider after extra-time at the Aviva Stadium.

On current form, City will be most people’s favourites ahead of this weekend’s game 2nd round tie.

They’ve been on a great run of late, winning five on the bounce and that’s including their 1st round win at Drogheda United where they equalised in the 96th minute from a Danny Lafferty penalty before eventually coming through on penalties.

Harps were also pushed all the way in their opening tie. They needed extra-time before seeing off Fairview Rangers in Limerick on a 3-0 scoreline.

It marked the start of an impressive run of four wins on the trot for the Donegal side.

Just how the Harps line-up tomorrow night compares with the team that won in Limerick will be interesting to see. Ollie Horgan is reporting a number of injuries within his first team squad, including central defensive duo Kosovar Sadiki and Shane McEleney.

Both players missed last week’s brilliant win against St. Patrick’s Athletic and are unlikely to be risked tomorrow night.

Will Seymore will miss the match through suspension while Harps boss Ollie Horgan has also been handed a one game ban following his dismissal from the line at Longford Town.

Suspended - Harps midfielder Will Seymore



City boss Ruairdhi Higgins and first team coach Paddy McCourt were both in the stand to watch Harps’ 3-1 win over St. Pat’s and will surely have been impressed.

But Horgan, who watched City’s win at Sligo Rovers on Saturday night, insists his team will have their work cut out against their old rivals.

“They showed against Sligo just what they’re about,” he said.

“They were very good. To be fair to Ruairdhi and Raff (Cretaro), they have done well. The likes of Junior, Akintunde and Jamie McGonigle are a real handful going forward.

“Derry keep the ball well, they don’t give it up easy.

“It was a good win in Sligo, and the previous week’s win over Dundalk was probably an even better result.”

Harps reached the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup last season before losing out controversially at home to Shamrock Rovers 3-2. It was the second season in a row they were beaten in the cup by Rovers, and in 2018 they went out to Dundalk.

“The draws haven’t been too kind to us in that respect,” Horgan said.

“Derry City won’t be easy either. It’s just a pity that there won’t be more fans allowed in to see it.

“Okay there will be 800 fans there, but in normal times, this would have been a great night of cup action with maybe three or 4,000 people at the match.

“It would have been a special night for the supporters and for the rivalry between the two clubs. But so be it. It should still be a decent game and we’re looking forward to it.”