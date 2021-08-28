Aodh Ruadh finish winning Division 2 season in style against Downings

Aodh Ruadh said saynora to life in Division 2 with style as they smashed six goals past Downings in their final league match of 2021.

Aodh Ruadh 6-16

Na Dúnaibh 1-13

Philip Patton sealed his hat-trick with the last kick of the game while Colm Kelly, Shane McGrath and David Dolan also raised green flags.

A malfunction on the Downings kick out saw the ball sail straight into Ryan Granaghan's hands, he then fed Philip Patton who made no mistake one-on-one, for 1-4 to 0-2. Ten minutes in Senan Rooney slipped over the first point of his senior Aodh Ruadh career to extend the hosts’ lead to seven points.

Downings mounted a mini rally before the water break to claw back a couple of points through Ronan Gallagher and Oisin Boyce rifled over to leave five between as the sides went to rehydrate. On the resumption Boyce picked up where he left off, taking a good mark and doing well to convert the chance from a tricky position 30-odd metres out.



Aodh Ruadh responded to that by hitting the next three points on the spin. Ryan Granaghan sent over a booming effort from the left which was quickly followed by Philip Patton from close in. Then Niall Murray became his side's seventh scorer.

With five minutes remaining in the half Downings continued to battle with Lorcan Connor drilling over and a scorching shot from Oisin Boyce keeping the gap between the sides at five points. Aodh Ruadh finished the half with a flourish. Jonny Gethins one-twoed with Ryan Granaghan before pulling the trigger on a goal only to see his attempt brilliantly saved at the expense of a point.



That good work was undone seconds later though with the keeper kicking the ball directly to David Dolan and the Aodh Ruadh scoring talisman was never going to pass up an opportunity like that. At half-time it was Aodh Ruadh 2-11 Na Dúnaibh 0-8.

Any hope the visitors had of turning the game around was extinguished three minutes into the new half when a high ball in from Nathan Boyle was fetched near the end line by David Dolan. He cut into towards goal, drawing the keeper before feeding across for Colm Kelly to palm home.

Jamie Lee McBride then hoisted over a fine shot from distance on the left before Downings really laid down a marker. The Aodh Ruadh rear-guard were marked absent as Keelan McGroddy was allowed to go on a surging run through the heart of the defence before unleashing a rocket of a shot which left Karl O'Brien with no chance.

On the three quarter-mark a point from Shane McGrath finally broke Downings' scoring sequence. Then McGrath sent a laser-guided ball into David Dolan who pointed on the pivot to make it Aodh Ruadh 3-13 Na Dúnaibh 1-12 at the water break.

The Ballyshannon side continued from the restart with a rasping David Dolan attempt on goal coming. Senan Rooney and Oisin Boyce exchanged points, but the last say in this one was very much with Aodh Ruadh who finished with a trio of goals.

First another flowing move ended with Shane McGrath flicking across the face of goal for Philip Patton to palm into the net. Then McGrath burst through the flagging Downings defence and smashed home a thumping shot, before the coup de grace was delivered by Patton when his final kick of the tie somehow managed to find its way to the back of the net.

After the game county chairman Mick McGrath presented the Division 2 Father McDyre trophy to the Aodh Ruadh captains Colm Kelly and Shane McGrath.

Aodh Ruadh: Karl O'Brien; Johnny Gallagher, Colm Kelly (1-0), Conor Patton; Niall Murray (0-1), Eddie Lynch (0-1), Jason Granaghan; Johnny Gethins (0-2), Nathan Boyle (0-1); Philip Patton (3-3), Michael McKenna, Senan Rooney (0-2); Ryan Granaghan (0-2), Shane McGrath (1-2), David Dolan (1-2). Subs: Ryan McKenna for Senan Rooney (HT); Matt Gillespie for Niall Murray (55); Colm McGloin for Johnny Gallagher 597)

Na Dúnaibh: John McGroddy; Ross Cullen, David Hay, Max Davis; Jamie Lee McBride (0-1), Ben McNutt, Ethan Cullen (0-2); Keelan McGroddy (1-0), Ronan Gallagher (0-1); Oisin Boyce (0-2), Kyle McFadden, Gary McClafferty; John McGroddy (0-4), Lorcan Connor (0-1), Conor Boyce (0-3, 1m). Sub: Hugo Davis for M Davis (HT); Paul McGroddy for McFadden (36). Dean McBride for Gallagher (38)

Referee: Marc Brown (Four Masters).