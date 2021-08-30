Four-goal Gavin Browne stars as MacCumhaill’s overcome plucky Carndonagh 

Seán MacCumhaills were very comfortable winners on Friday night just as the last of the day’s light faded behind the trees of Drumboe Woods, although Carndonagh can take heart from their best showing yet in the Donegal SHC.



Seán MacCumhaill’s 6-17

Carndonagh 2-8



Even though the score line was very flattering for the home side, Carndonagh to their credit showed glimpses of a side capable of much better than the end result score.



Gavin Browne stood out at full forward for his side bagging four goals with Ciaran Matthewson also grabbign two goals and once again proving reliable on dead ball situations.



By the first half water break, MacCumhaills were 4-2 to 0-2 up thanks to goals from Browne (2) and Matthewson (2), one of which was a screamer from far outside the box at an acute angle to smash the top of the corner net.



Luke White, normally found between the posts for the Donegal seniors, was the main threat for Carndonagh at centre-half forward with a final tally of 1-5, two of which were frees for the Inishowen men.



Carndonagh rallied after the water break and restricted the home side that had been rampant up to this stage, down to two scores before half time. In the same period of play they added four of their own from White, three, and a point from Darragh McCormick.



The home side went in 10 points up but it was the visitors with the bit between their teeth as the first half came to a close.

Any hope for an upset was soon put to bed at the resumption when MacCumhaills got back into deadly stride and outscored their opponents up to the second half water break six scores to one with the points coming from Lee Henderson, Matthewson’s three points and Gavin Browne hitting 2-1.

For the visitors who at this stage were shell-shocked, replied from Donal Doherty, their only score thus far in the half as the referee signalled for the second half water break. MacCumhaills struck another nine scores with Matthewson adding another five to his tally and a spread of points from Pete Byrne, Aaron Toner, Dean Hannigan and Aaron McAuley.

Carndonagh’s scores were from White’s goa), Cathal Doherty and a late goal from Donal Doherty but the home side were value for their win on the night.



