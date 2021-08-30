Donegal Junior Hurling Championship wrap

A swirling sea fog put paid to this entertaining close-fought affair just after the second water break, at Rosses Park, between Dungloe and Aodh Ruadh on Saturday in the Donegal JHC.



The sides were level at half-time on a score of 0-8 each, mainly thanks to the respective accuracy of the home side’s Thomas Hartnett and Ballyshannon’s impressive Senan Rooney in the absence of James Hartnett and Oisin Rooney. Ritchie Ryan was winning a lot of ball for Dungloe, but Aodh Ruadh were pretty solid at the back.



But the sea fog stole in and made visibility impossible and the referee was forced to abandon the match just over half way through the second half.

Dungloe were winning 0-10 to 0-9 but it is unclear what the outcome of this match will be.

A last gasp point from Jim McGrath of Four Masters earned them a 1-10 to 0-13 draw with visiting Setanta in a hard- fought encounter at Tir Conaill Park.

This was an absorbing affair throughout with Dean McDevitt and Mark Kane on the score sheet for the visitors who looked livelier in the opening half.Noel Ewing was also a key figure. For Masters, veteran Tom Caulfield was particularly prominent-in the absence of Colm Hunter and David Quinn. Setanta led by 0-7 to 0-4 at the break.



But a goal from Caulfield brought the south Donegal men back into the game nine minutes into the second half. It was tit for tat in the second half, but Setanta were in front as matters came to a conclusion before McGrath’s late leveller.

2 -13 to 2-7.



Letterkenny Gaels defeated Four Masters on Wednesday last, 2-13 to 2-7. Niall and Brian Diver, with the former scoring a goal. The O’Baoills, Sean and Anthony, played their best game of hurling this season, both working on the half back line.