30/08/2021

Naomh Conaill round off flawless Division 1 campaign on their centenary day

Naomh Conaill captain Kevin McGettigan with the Division 1 trophy

Reporter:

Tom Comack

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Naomh Conaill brought the curtain down on the Division One League campaign with victory over Cloughaneely, in Davy Brennan Memorial Park on Sunday.

Naomh Conaill 2-15
Cloughaneely 0-17

John O’Malley and Charlie McGuinness scored the goals and Brendan McDyre, Dermot Molloy, Nathan Byrne and Seamus Corcoran along with O’Malley and McGuinness scored the points.

It was a ninth straight win for Naomh Conaill who had been crowned champions earlier as they left all others in their wake. Martin Regan’s side finished four points clear of St Eunans, who ended in second place and eight ahead of St Michael’s who ended up in third position.
Darren Ferry, Paul Sweeney, Shaun Maguire and Jason McGee did the bulk of the scoring for Cloughaneely who gave a good account of themselves against the runaway champions.

Naomh Conaill: Stephen McGrath; Kevin McGettigan, Jason Campbell, Hugh Gallagher; Keelan McGill, Jeaic McKelvey, Odran Doherty; Leo McLoone,Ciaran Brennan; Nathan Byrne (0-2,2f), Seamus Corcoran (0-2), Brendan McDyre (0-2), Dermot ‘Brick’ Molloy (0-5,’45,1f), Charles McGuinness (1-3,1f), John O’Malley (1-1).

Cloughaneely: Shaun McClafferty; Noel Sweeney, Lee O’Brien, Cian McFadden (0-1); Shaun Curran, Darren McGeever, Ciaran McFadden; Mark Harley, Conor Coyle; Aidan Doohan, Jason McGee (0-3), Darren Ferry (0-4); Shaun Maguire (0-2), Paul Sweeney (0-4), Blake McGarvey (0-3).

