Buncrana's ninth hole aced with two hole-in-ones

Niamh Britton and Garreth Porter both had a hole-in-one at Buncrana's ninth hole last week
Buncrana's 110-yard par 3 ninth hole played host to not one but two hole-in-ones in the last week.
Niamh Britton managed her very first and Garreth Porter also aced the hole, whilst playing in the Buncrana ABC Annual Fundraiser.
