Donegal Masters begin their All-Ireland defence with good win

Donegal got their All-Ireland Masters Football Championship off to a good start with a comfortable win over Down in Downpatrick on Saturday afternoon.
Donegal 1-16
Down 0-11
Eight points separated the sides at the finish with Donegal, who won the last championship in 2019, dominated for long periods. Effectively as the championship was not played last season, Donegal are the defending champions.
Former county minor and U-21 Kevin McGlynn top scored for Donegal with a goal and a point while Joe Friel, Stephen Coyle, Charlie Creevy, Michael ‘Sticky’ Ward, Gerard McBrearty, Brian McLaughlin and Dermot Slevin all chipped in with scores.
Donegal manager Liam Breen took a 35 man panel to Downpatrick with him on Saturday.
DONEGAL: Kieran Friel (Urris); Charlie Doherty (Naomh Muire); Enda Lynch (St Nauls), Enda Kelly (St Eunans); Patrick Gallagher (Kilcar), Kevin Kane (Pettigo), Doalty Boyle (Dungloe); Joe Friel (Cloughaneely, 0-2), Donal TrImble (Na Rossa); Michael McLoone (Naomh Conaill), Stephen Coyle (St Michaels, 0-2), Charlie Creevy (Letterkenny Gaels, 0-2);Michael Ward (Aodh Ruadh, 0-2), Peter Devlin (Urris), Gerard McBrearty (Four Masters, 0-2). Subs: Kevin McGlynn (Glenfin, 1-1), Brian McLaughlin (St Michael’s, 0-2), Nicky McGarrigle (Letterkenny Gaels, 0-1) Cathal Gallagher (Cloughaneely), Dermot Slevin (Aodh Ruadh, 0-2).
Donegal’s next game is away to old rivals Tyrone, the weekend after next.
