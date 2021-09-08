Search

08/09/2021

Donegal Masters begin their All-Ireland defence with good win

Donegal Masters begin their All-Ireland defence with good win

The winning All-Ireland team in 2019

Reporter:

Tom Comack

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal got their All-Ireland Masters Football Championship off to a good start with a comfortable win over Down in Downpatrick on Saturday afternoon. 


Donegal 1-16 

Down 0-11


Eight points separated the sides at the finish with Donegal, who won the last championship in 2019, dominated for long periods. Effectively as the championship was not played last season, Donegal are the defending champions. 

Former county minor and U-21 Kevin McGlynn top scored for Donegal with a goal and a point while Joe Friel, Stephen Coyle, Charlie Creevy, Michael ‘Sticky’ Ward, Gerard McBrearty, Brian McLaughlin and Dermot Slevin all chipped in with scores. 

Donegal manager Liam Breen took a 35 man panel to Downpatrick with him on Saturday.  


DONEGAL: Kieran Friel (Urris); Charlie Doherty (Naomh Muire);  Enda Lynch (St Nauls), Enda Kelly (St Eunans); Patrick Gallagher (Kilcar), Kevin Kane (Pettigo), Doalty Boyle (Dungloe); Joe Friel (Cloughaneely, 0-2), Donal TrImble (Na Rossa); Michael McLoone (Naomh Conaill), Stephen Coyle (St Michaels, 0-2), Charlie Creevy (Letterkenny Gaels, 0-2);Michael Ward (Aodh Ruadh, 0-2), Peter Devlin (Urris), Gerard McBrearty (Four Masters, 0-2). Subs: Kevin McGlynn (Glenfin, 1-1), Brian McLaughlin (St Michael’s, 0-2), Nicky McGarrigle (Letterkenny Gaels, 0-1) Cathal Gallagher (Cloughaneely), Dermot Slevin (Aodh Ruadh, 0-2). 

Donegal’s next game is away to old rivals Tyrone, the weekend after next.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media