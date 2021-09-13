Search

13/09/2021

Gaeil Fhánada win at St Mary’s in Donegal IFC

Gerry McLaughlin

Visitors Gaeil Fhánada put in a strong second half display to deservedly edge out the home side in a hard- fought defensive affair in Convoy.

St Mary’s Convoy 1-4
Gaeil Fhánada 1-7

The home side’s cause was not helped when they lost star performer Paddy Dolan to a red card midway through the second half while Joe McGill was effectively gone for the last 10 minutes on a black card.

The home side had the better of the exchanges in the opening half and were well worth their lead of 1-1 to 0-3 at the break.
Their goal came from midfielder Liam Toye who fisted the ball to the net in the nine minute which quickly cancelled Fanad’s early opening point from Alan McAteer.

Joseph McGill added a point for the home side while Fanad replied through Mark McAteer and goals-scorer James Kerr.
The visitors looked livelier on the resumption and points from Darren McElwaine and Eoghan Carr levelled matters on a score of 1-2 to 0-5.

But a well taken goal from James Kerry for the visitors was the big score in this half.

St Mary’s Convoy: Liam Mailey; Liam Prunty, Michael Patton, Keelan Gillen; Bryan McNamee, John Doherty, Connell McDemott; Liam Toye (1-0), Jack Blake; Patrick Dolan, Anthony Browne (0-2), Brendan Bonner; Paul O’Leary, Raymond McNamee, Joseph McGill (0-2, 1f). Subs used: Oisin Sweeney, Matthew Coyle, John Moore.

Gaeil Fhánada: Sean Kerr; Ryan Mc Gonagle, Odhran Shiels, Matthew Gallagher; James Gallagher, Liam Mc Granaghan 0-1, Bernard Mc Gettigan; Michael Sweeney 0-1, Oisin Shiels; Mark Mc Ateer 0-1, Darren Mc Elwaine, 0-1,Alan Mc Ateer 0-1; Eoghan Carr 0-1, James Kerr 1-1. Subs Paddy Heraghty for L McGranaghan, Fergal Friel for J Gallagher.

