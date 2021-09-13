Search

13/09/2021

Malin pip Naomh Ultan on the road in Donegal IFC

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Malin got their Intermediate Championship off to a winning start after a two-point win in Dunkineely against Naomh Ultan.

Naomh Ultan 1-9
Malin 1-11

The home side rued many missed chances, kicking 10 wides and a big goal chance when the sides were level in the final quarter.

Malin held a three point lead at half-time thanks to a whirlwind start and a goal from full-forward Conor O'Neill. The half-time score was Naomh Ultan 0-6 Malin 1-6.

The second half was a ding dong affair with the visitors holding on for victory despite Naomh Ultan full-forward Alan Lyons hitting the net.

NAOMH ULTAN: Daniel McGlynn; Aaron Kyles, Christopher Boyle, Jack Boyle; Joe Alvey, Patrick White (0-1), Mark Hutchinson; Dermot Gallier (0-1), Sean White; James Byrne, Cian Kennedy (0-4,2f), Daniel Gallagher; Peter Alvey, Alan Lyons (1-2), Dara Murrin. Subs: Aidan Duddy, Jordan Watters.

MALIN: Daniel Mullarkey; Dan McGeoghegan, Damien Harkin, Adam McGonigle; Oisin McGonigle, Ciaran Doherty, Gary Farren; Ciaran McColgan, Christopher McLaughlin (0-5,2f); Conor McGeoghegan (0-1), Conor O'Neill, Paul McLaughlin (0-2); Josh Conlon (0-2,1f), Sean O'Neill (1-1), Conor Farren. Subs: Brendan McLaughlin, Stephen McLaughlin.

REFEREE: Eugene McHale (Bundoran)

