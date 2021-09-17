Boyle and Ireland bow out of EAFF European Championships

Dungloe's James Boyle
James Boyle and the Irish Amputee International team made their exit from the EAFF European Championship in Krakow, Poland, this afternoon.
The Irish team went down 4-0 in the quarter-final to tournament favourites Turkey, who had beaten Italy 11-0 in their final group game.
Boyle from Dungloe played a starring role for the Boys in Green in Group C. On Monday, Boyle netted a hat-trick in an 8-0 win over Belgium. The clash with the Germans on Tuesday was a more tense affair, with Ireland eventually prevailing 2-1 to book a quarter-final place with Boyle scoring the winner. They went down 2-0 to Russia on Tuesday but qualified as group runners-up
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.