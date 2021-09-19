Malin see off Naomh Muire thanks to two Sean O’Neill goals

Malin continued their good form in the Donegal IFC with a nine-point win over Naomh Muire on Saturday with Sean O’Neill grabbing two goals.

Malin 3-11

Naomh Muire 1-8

After last weekend’s win over Naomh Ultan, it made it two from two, although it was the visitors to Connolly Park who started the brightest. Eoin Martin put the Westerners in front but Oisin McGonigle would soon cancel this out with a fine point off his right foot.

It wouldn’t take Malin long to find the back of the net. After Conor Farren earned a mark from a Daniel McLarkey kick out, tipping off to Conor O’Neill who found his brother Sean who put it past Declan Ward.

Another point from McGonigle followed by a marvellous score from Paul Fildara coming up the right flank. Naomh Muire looked to lag, but a Martin free from the side-line, made it a four-point game going in at half-time, 1-3 to 0-2.

Malin came out in determined fashion for the second half when substitute Seamus Houghton opened his account within the first minute. Further scores from Christy Fildara and Conor McGeoghegan put Malin well ahead. One of the points of the day was scored by Paul Fildara from the Cliff-End, rising the ball higher than the Cruagh Mountain and dipping back down over the bar. Naomh Muire found hope when Malin netminder McLarkey took down Danny Devlin.

Martin converted the penalty. Malin finished well, scoring a brace of goals through Sean O'Neill and Josh Conlon. The win leaves Malin within touching distance of a place in the quarter-finals.

Malin: D McLarkey; D McGeoghegan, C Doherty, A McGonigle; P McLaughlin (0-3), JG McLaughlin, O McGonigle (0-2); C McLaughlin (0-1), K McColgan; G Farren, C Farren, S O'Neill 2-1; J Conlon (1-1), C O'Neill, D Harkin. Subs: C McGeoghegan (0-2), S Houghton (0-1).

Naomh Muire: D Ward (0-1); S Boyle, M Greene, C Cannon; B Gillespie, C Boyle, T O’Donnell; D Ward, T Lunny (0-1); J O’Donnell, J Gillespie (0-2), F Doherty; D Sweeney, D Devlin, E Martin (1-3).