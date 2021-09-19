McFadden the star of the show as St Michael's win at MacCumhaill's

Colm McFadden scored 1-6 as St Michael’s came from behind to snatch a win against Sean MacCumhaill’s in their Donegal SFC opener

Sean MacCumhaill’s 2-6

St Michael’s 1-10

The 2012 All-Ireland winner kicked three points in the first half and added 1-3 in the second. His goal seven minutes from the end proved to be the critical score in a closely contested encounter.

It propelled the winners into a three-point lead before the locals, who squandered a lot of chances, came with a late burst and two Martin Gallagher points.

MacCumhaill’s had the better of the early exchanges and they led 2-1 to 0-3 at the first water break after they got off to a dream start.

Joe Bradley Walsh and Steven O’Reilly scored the goals while Colm McFadden had posted the three points scored for St Michael’s. Walsh got his team off to a perfect start when he struck for the first goal on 90 seconds.



The big full-forward, who plays in the Irish League with Institute, made no mistake from close range when he got on the end a sweeping MacCumhall’s move.

And a little over 10 minutes later O’Reilly nudged the ball home after a Chad Bradley centre broke between Oisin Cannon and Gavin Gallagher.

In between, Walsh scored the MacCumhaill’s point from a 40-metre free and Colm McFadden struck for two of St Michael’s strikes.

And the former county ace made it a four-point game just before the water-break.

But St Michael’s, who played with a packed defence and relied on the counter-attack, were back in the game at half-time.

They were just two points down thanks to three quick Hugh O’Donnell points on the spin. MacCumhaills led 2-2 to 0-6 at half-time.

St Michael’s were the better side in the third quarter. And the men in red and white were ahead by the second water-break as they outscored MacCumhaills 0-4 to 0-1. Michael Langan hit one of the points and McFadden two for a 0-10 to 2-3 lead.

Oisin Gallen, who was afforded very little room by a tight marking St Michael’s defence, levelled the match for the second time before McFadden struck for the decisive goal after a good pass from Michael Langan.

MacCumhaill’s lined out without the injured Marty O’Reilly, while Christy Toye was on the bench for St Michaels.



Sean MacCumhaill’s: Eoin Gallen; Cian Mulligan, Martin Gallagher (0-2), Christopher Gallagher; Chad McSorley, Ronan McMenamin, Steven O’Reilly (1-0); Gavin Gallagher, Gary Wilson; Joe Boyle, Jamie Keegan, Luke Gavigan (0-1); Oisin Gallen (0-1,1f), Joe Bradley Walsh (1-2,1f), Aaron Gillhooley. Subs: Rory Mulligan for C Mulligan (48); Darren O’Leary for L Gavigan (58).

St Michael’s: Oisin Cannon; Jamie Hunter, Liam Paul Ferry, Stephen Doak; Hugh O’Donnell (0-3), Michael Gallagher, Oisin Langan; Martin McElhinney, Ciaran Kelly; Edward O’Reilly, Michael Langan (0-1f), Kyle McGarvey; Martin Breslin (0-1), Colm McFadden (1-6, 4f), Carlos O’Reilly. Subs: Colin McFadden for E.O’Reilly (40), Antoin McFadden for M Gallagher (42), Ruairi Friel for M Breslin (52), Brian Creed for M McElhinney (56).

Referee: Mark Dorrian (Gaeil Fhánada)