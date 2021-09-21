How good is this goal from Donegal's own Georgie Kelly?

Georgie Kelly of Bohemians celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Bohemians and Derry City
Georgie Kelly has had no bother hitting the target all season, although on Monday night the Inishowen man passed his own lofty standards.
In injury time, the Tooban native scored this amazing equalizer - his second goal of the game - to scrape a point for Bohemians in a dramatic 3-3 draw against Derry City at Dalymount Park.
Watch it here. Enjoy!
That is just unbelievable! What a ball, what a touch, what a finish. What a game...!— SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) September 20, 2021
Georgie Kelly has grabbed a crucial equaliser for Bohs deep in added time to level the most dramatic of games.@bfcdublin 3-3 @derrycityfc
