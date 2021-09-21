Finn Harps' Sean Boyd as at it again against Dundalk

Mayowa Animashaun of Dundalk encourages his team-mates after they conceded their first goal, scored by Sean Boyd of Finn Harps
Sean Boyd was the hero of the hour (and a bit) last Friday night at Finn Park with two late goals to grab a dramatic 3-3 draw for Finn Harps against Dundalk in the FAI Cup.
In tonight's quarter-final replay, the Dubliner has opened the scoring with another great finish, with Ryan Rainey providing the assist.
Sean Boyd has done it again!— SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) September 21, 2021
Unbelievable touch by the Finn Harps striker and a finish to match as he opens the scoring
9' @DundalkFC 0-1 @FinnHarpsFC #FAICup | #LOI | #LOITV | @ExtraSportIre pic.twitter.com/hy8sHJDlrP
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.