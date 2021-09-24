Search

24/09/2021

Early goals do the trick for Moville against Urris in Junior A Championship

Early goals do the trick for Moville against Urris in Junior A Championship

Moville

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Two early goals set Moville on their way to two wins from three when they saw off Urris in the Junior A Championship.

Moville 2-7
Urris 0-7

Shea Pat McLaughlin on 10 minutes and then a second from Josh Lafferty on 14 minutes meant that the side managed by Eamonn Reddin and Anthony Doogan were in a strong position at 2-3 to 0-1 in front by the first water-break.

Urris got moving a bit in the second quarter, although by then Ciaran Diver had scored four points that put the hosts 2-4 to 0-4 ahead at the break and looking like good value to add to their win over St Eunan's last week.

Malachy McDermott chipped in with two more in the second half and Michael Barr completed the Moville scoring.

Moville: Dylan Doherty; Eoghan Gillen, Enda Faulkner, Eunan Hegarty; Eoghan McLaughlin, Tony McClenaghan, Declan Diver; Malachy McDermott (0-2, 1f), Paraic Skelly; Michael Leech, Michael Barr (0-1), Ciaran Diver (0-4, 1f); Shea Pat McLaughlin (1-0), Danny Murphy, Josh Lafferty (1-0). Subs: Ryan Coyle and Seamus Hegarty

More to follow ...

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media