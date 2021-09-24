Early goals do the trick for Moville against Urris in Junior A Championship

Moville
Two early goals set Moville on their way to two wins from three when they saw off Urris in the Junior A Championship.
Moville 2-7
Urris 0-7
Shea Pat McLaughlin on 10 minutes and then a second from Josh Lafferty on 14 minutes meant that the side managed by Eamonn Reddin and Anthony Doogan were in a strong position at 2-3 to 0-1 in front by the first water-break.
Urris got moving a bit in the second quarter, although by then Ciaran Diver had scored four points that put the hosts 2-4 to 0-4 ahead at the break and looking like good value to add to their win over St Eunan's last week.
Malachy McDermott chipped in with two more in the second half and Michael Barr completed the Moville scoring.
Moville: Dylan Doherty; Eoghan Gillen, Enda Faulkner, Eunan Hegarty; Eoghan McLaughlin, Tony McClenaghan, Declan Diver; Malachy McDermott (0-2, 1f), Paraic Skelly; Michael Leech, Michael Barr (0-1), Ciaran Diver (0-4, 1f); Shea Pat McLaughlin (1-0), Danny Murphy, Josh Lafferty (1-0). Subs: Ryan Coyle and Seamus Hegarty
