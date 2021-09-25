McShane lands place in Irish Elite final with chance to make history

Paddy McShane of Letterkenny ABC
Paddy McShane has the chance to become Letterkenny ABC’s first Irish Elite boxing champion since super-heavyweight Eamonn Coyle in 1982.
He will face St John Bosco’s Paudraic Downey in the 51kgs final next Saturday, October 2, at the National Stadium in Dublin, following his semi-final win last night over Michael Stokes from Athy.
McShane made a fine start and when the fight was stopped in the second round after Stokes suffered a cut to the eye and it went to the judges. The scorecards were in favour of McShane on a split decision.
Coyle is the only Letterkenny boxer ever to win an Irish Elite title 39 years ago. McShane is a four-time Irish champion, with next week’s final providing an opportunity to win his first at Elite level.
