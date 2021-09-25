Search

Ardara confirm appeal to Ulster over Bundoran replay

Ardara pipped Bundoran at Pearse Park

Alan Foley

Ardara have confirmed they are to appeal to Ulster over the Donegal Competitions Controls Committee’s (CCC) decision to award Bundoran a replay in their first round Donegal SFC clash.

In the wake of Ardara’s 1-10 to 2-6 win at Pearse Park, Bundoran lodged an objection into the numbers of substitutes ruled.

Their objection was upheld by the Donegal CCC and on Wednesday night all relevant parties were notified the match would be replayed, this coming Wednesday.

It will fall to the Donegal CCC to hear the Realt na Mara appeals, which comes just weeks after an appeal about the result of the 2020 Donegal senior county final between Naomh Conaill and Kilcar - also on the issue of substitutions.

That particular case is back with the Donegal CCC and will be heard after the conclusion of the 2021 Donegal SFC.

