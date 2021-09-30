Search

30/09/2021

Three All-Star nominations for Donegal

Three All-Star nominations for Donegal

Evelyn McGinley

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Three Donegal players have been nominated for a 2021 TG4 Ladies Football All Star. 

They are the McLaughlin sisters Nicole and Geraldine, as well as Evelyn McGinley. McGinley is nominated at full-back, with Nicole McLaughlin at centre-back and Geraldine left-corner-forward.

Yvonne McMonagle (2010), Ciara and Niamh Hegarty (2017) and Treasa Doherty (2018) are Donegal’s previous All-Stars.

Senior champions Meath lead the way with 14 nominations on the list of 45 nominees.

The Royals surged to Senior glory with a stunning Final victory over Dublin at Croke Park on September 5, to bring the curtain down on a memorable season of TG4 All-Ireland Championship fare.

Runners-up Dublin, who had won the four previous Senior Finals, have been rewarded with nine nominations following a season that also saw the Sky Blues collect the Lidl National League Division 1 title.

Cork, who lost out to Meath in the TG4 All-Ireland semi-final, have seven players nominated for All Star awards, while Mayo, defeated by Dublin in the last four, have earned six nominations.

There are three nominees from Donegal, two each from Armagh and Galway, and one apiece from Kerry and Waterford.

One player will be chosen from the three shortlisted in each of the positions to make up the final selection, with the exception of midfield, where two from six will be chosen.

The 2021 TG4 All Star team will be announced at a gala banquet at Dublin’s Bonnington Hotel on Saturday, November 13. The 2021 TG4 Junior, Intermediate and Senior Players’ Player of the Year award winners will also be announced on the night.

2021 TG4 All Star nominations:

Goalkeepers: Monica McGuirk (Meath)*, Ciara Trant (Dublin), Dearbhla Gower (Galway)

Right corner back: Emma Troy (Meath), Martha Byrne (Dublin), Saoirse Lally (Mayo)   

Full back: Mary Kate Lynch (Meath), Róisín Phelan (Cork), Evelyn McGinley (Donegal)

Left corner back: Leah Caffrey (Dublin), Katie Newe (Meath), Eimear Meaney (Cork)

Right half back: Erika O’Shea (Cork), Tamara O’Connor (Mayo), Aoibheann Leahy (Meath)

Centre back: Aoibhín Cleary (Meath), Lauren McConville (Armagh), Nicole McLaughlin (Donegal)

Left half back: Melissa Duggan (Cork)*, Orlagh Nolan (Dublin), Shauna Ennis (Meath)

Midfield: Lauren Magee (Dublin), Jennifer Dunne (Dublin), Sinéad Cafferky (Mayo), Máire O’Shaughnessy (Meath), Hannah Looney (Cork), Orlagh Lally (Meath)

Right half forward: Hannah Tyrrell (Dublin), Olivia Divilly (Galway), Orla Byrne (Meath)

Centre forward: Rachel Kearns (Mayo)*, Lyndsey Davey (Dublin)*, Stacey Grimes (Meath)

Left half forward: Niamh O’Sullivan (Meath), Carla Rowe (Dublin)*, Sarah Rowe (Mayo)

Right corner forward: Aimee Mackin (Armagh), Vikki Wall (Meath), Sadhbh O’Leary (Cork)

Full forward: Emma Duggan (Meath), Shauna Howley (Mayo), Katie Murray (Waterford)

Left corner forward: Eimear Scally (Cork), Geradline McLaughlin (Donegal), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry)


*(denotes 2019 TG4 All Star)

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media