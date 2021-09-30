Three All-Star nominations for Donegal

Three Donegal players have been nominated for a 2021 TG4 Ladies Football All Star.



They are the McLaughlin sisters Nicole and Geraldine, as well as Evelyn McGinley. McGinley is nominated at full-back, with Nicole McLaughlin at centre-back and Geraldine left-corner-forward.

Yvonne McMonagle (2010), Ciara and Niamh Hegarty (2017) and Treasa Doherty (2018) are Donegal’s previous All-Stars.

Senior champions Meath lead the way with 14 nominations on the list of 45 nominees.

The Royals surged to Senior glory with a stunning Final victory over Dublin at Croke Park on September 5, to bring the curtain down on a memorable season of TG4 All-Ireland Championship fare.

Runners-up Dublin, who had won the four previous Senior Finals, have been rewarded with nine nominations following a season that also saw the Sky Blues collect the Lidl National League Division 1 title.

Cork, who lost out to Meath in the TG4 All-Ireland semi-final, have seven players nominated for All Star awards, while Mayo, defeated by Dublin in the last four, have earned six nominations.

There are three nominees from Donegal, two each from Armagh and Galway, and one apiece from Kerry and Waterford.

One player will be chosen from the three shortlisted in each of the positions to make up the final selection, with the exception of midfield, where two from six will be chosen.

The 2021 TG4 All Star team will be announced at a gala banquet at Dublin’s Bonnington Hotel on Saturday, November 13. The 2021 TG4 Junior, Intermediate and Senior Players’ Player of the Year award winners will also be announced on the night.

2021 TG4 All Star nominations:

Goalkeepers: Monica McGuirk (Meath)*, Ciara Trant (Dublin), Dearbhla Gower (Galway)

Right corner back: Emma Troy (Meath), Martha Byrne (Dublin), Saoirse Lally (Mayo)

Full back: Mary Kate Lynch (Meath), Róisín Phelan (Cork), Evelyn McGinley (Donegal)

Left corner back: Leah Caffrey (Dublin), Katie Newe (Meath), Eimear Meaney (Cork)

Right half back: Erika O’Shea (Cork), Tamara O’Connor (Mayo), Aoibheann Leahy (Meath)

Centre back: Aoibhín Cleary (Meath), Lauren McConville (Armagh), Nicole McLaughlin (Donegal)

Left half back: Melissa Duggan (Cork)*, Orlagh Nolan (Dublin), Shauna Ennis (Meath)

Midfield: Lauren Magee (Dublin), Jennifer Dunne (Dublin), Sinéad Cafferky (Mayo), Máire O’Shaughnessy (Meath), Hannah Looney (Cork), Orlagh Lally (Meath)

Right half forward: Hannah Tyrrell (Dublin), Olivia Divilly (Galway), Orla Byrne (Meath)

Centre forward: Rachel Kearns (Mayo)*, Lyndsey Davey (Dublin)*, Stacey Grimes (Meath)

Left half forward: Niamh O’Sullivan (Meath), Carla Rowe (Dublin)*, Sarah Rowe (Mayo)

Right corner forward: Aimee Mackin (Armagh), Vikki Wall (Meath), Sadhbh O’Leary (Cork)

Full forward: Emma Duggan (Meath), Shauna Howley (Mayo), Katie Murray (Waterford)

Left corner forward: Eimear Scally (Cork), Geradline McLaughlin (Donegal), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry)



*(denotes 2019 TG4 All Star)