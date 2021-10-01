Cullen stars as Aodh Ruadh defeat St Eunan’s in U-17 A Minor Hurling League final

Aodh Ruadh’s Aaron Cullen produced another tour de force as the Ballyshannon boys had a convincing victory over a battling but outgunned St Eunan’s side under lights in the Convoy Centre of Excellence on Thursday night.

Aodh Ruadh 4-14

St Eunan’s 2-9

Classy Cullen finished with a tally of 3-8 in a most memorable display of finesse and finish. Letterkenny had beaten Aodh Ruadh a few weeks previously, but the addition of a few strong players that had been not available and a mighty Cullen proved too much for the Peter Kelly inspired Eunan’s.

Aodh Ruadh were on top from the off and were well worth their half time lead of 3-7 to 1-5.

The goals for Aodh Ruadh came from Cullen (2-0) and Tommy Winters while Eunan’s full forward Shay Greaves found the net for the losers with Cullen and the classy Peter Kelly swapping points.

Aaron Neilan’s physical power was also a key factor in the south Donegal team’s considerable armoury. It did not get any better for the Letterkenny lads in the second half as Aodh Ruadh led by 3-9 to 1-7 by the end of the second water break.

Peter Kelly and P J Gallagher struck some fine points for Eunan’s in this period. And they added a goal and two points, the goal coming from John Kealy, a younger brother of dual star Kevin Kealy.

But Cullen continued to rack up the scores and hit their ably assisted by Danny Weber and Danny Breen and he also hit his side’s final goal.

A well- deserved win for Aodh Ruadh who are now favourites to win the championship and Eunan’s can be proud of the fact that hurling is continuing to grow steadily in very much a football town.

The Aodh Ruadh hurlers are in a similar situation but have a very good chance of regaining the minor and junior championships this year.