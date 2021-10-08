Search

08/10/2021

McLaughlin named NIFWA Championship Player of the Month

Brendan Fildara McLaughlin

September proved to be a month to remember for Institute Football Club midfielder Brendan Findara McLaughlin from Culdaff.

Not only did McLaughlin score four goals, but his wife Sevenagh also gave birth to baby Milo on Saturday 23. Later in the day, Brendan scored the only goal in Institute’s 1-0 win over Queen’s University. McLaughlin also scored against Dundela, PSNI and Ards and he has now been named Championship Player of the Month for September by the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association.

McLaughlin said: “It’s been a fantastic month for me, with the new-born baby and now this award.
“It’s great to get a bit of recognition for my football. We made a slow start to the season, but since new manager Brian Donaghy has come in, we’ve improved a lot.

“Everyone has bought into what Brian is trying to do. He works incredibly hard for the club, and that inspires the players to work hard on the pitch. I’ve scored the goals and won the award, but it’s been a team effort. Hopefully we can kick on and move up the table.”

Local News

