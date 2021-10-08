Donegal's Michael Langan gets All-Star nomination

Michael Langan
Donegal’s Michael Langan has been named as one of the PwC All-Star football nominations.
The St Michael’s forward had a fine year for the side managed be Declan Bonner and has made the 45-man shortlist.
In the 50th year of the All-Stars, the football team, as well as the footballer and young footballer of the year awards, will be announced on the night of the awards ceremony on December 10.
Goalkeepers.
Rob Hennelly (Mayo), Rory Beggan (Monaghan), Niall Morgan (Tyrone).
Defenders.
Seán Meehan (Cork); Brian Howard, Mick Fitzsimons (both Dublin); Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Tom O’Sullivan, Gavin White (all Kerry); Stephen Coen, Patrick Durcan, Lee Keegan, Pádraig O’Hora (all Mayo); Ryan McAnespie (Monaghan); Frank Burns, Pádraig Hampsey, Peter Harte, Conor Meyler, Michael McKernan, Ronan McNamee, Kieran McGeary (all Tyrone).
Midfielders.
Oisín O’Neill (Armagh); Brian Fenton (Dublin); David Moran (Kerry); Matthew Ruane (Mayo); Brian Kennedy, Con Kilpatrick (both Tyrone).
Forwards.
Rian O’Neill (Armagh); Eoin Cleary (Clare); Michael Langan (Donegal); Cormac Costello, Ciarán Kilkenny (both Dublin); Shane Walsh (Galway); David Clifford, Paudie Clifford, Seán O’Shea (all Kerry); Daniel Flynn (Kildare); Tommy Conroy, Ryan O’Donoghue (both Mayo); Jack McCarron (Monaghan); Mattie Donnelly, Darren McCurry, Conor McKenna, Cathal McShane, Niall Sludden (all Tyrone).
Footballer of the year nominations.
Lee Keegan (Mayo); Kieran McGeary, Conor Meyler (both Tyrone).
Young footballer of the year (U21) nominations.
Matthew Tierney (Galway), Oisín Mullin (Mayo), Darragh Canavan (Tyrone).
County breakdown: Tyrone 15, Mayo 8, Kerry 7, Dublin 5, Monaghan 3, Armagh 2, Clare 1, Cork 1, Donegal 1, Galway 1, Kildare 1.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.