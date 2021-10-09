Dungloe outgun Letterkenny Gaels to win Donegal JHC semi-final

Dungloe advanced comfortably to the Donegal JHC final in at times bruising encounter over a game but outgunned Letterkenny Gaels side.

Dungloe 3-15

Letterkenny Gaels 0-8

There was never any doubt about the result as the winners took control from just after the first water break and were never really troubled thereafter.

It got worse for the Gaels as the also lost dual midfielder Niall Diver with a serious looking finger injury.

Dungloe led by 0-4 to 0-2 at the first water break with Dungloe’s county full forward Ritchie Ryan swapping scores with Gaels marksman Brian Diver.

But once James Hartnett hit the first goal for the winners, the pattern was firmly established.

And although the Gaels fought hard throughout they lacked penetration up front, while a livelier Dungloe took their scores with aplomb.

The winners led by 2-6 to 0-2 at the break with Ryan grabbing the second goal.

Diver tried to keep the Gaels in touch, but nippy corner forward Sean McGee struck some fine points as did Brendan Boyle.

Cormac Hartnett joined his two sons Thomas and James Hartnett as Dungloe ran their bench in the second half and Ryan hit a third goal late on to ensure an easy victory.

Dungloe: Padraig Lawlor; Joe Greene, Mark Timoney, Lochlann O’Dea; Thomas Hartnett (0-1), Damien O’Sullivan, Odhran McGonagle (0-2); James McCole (0-1), Cormac Diver (0-1); Brendan Boyle (0-1), Michael Greene (0-1), Matthew O’Donnell; James Hartnett (1-2), Ritchie Ryan (2-4, 3f), Sean McGee (0-2); Subs used Cormac Hartnett, Michael Wehrley,

Letterkenny Gaels: Peter O’Donnell; Caolan Magee, Cahair Doherty, Sean Mills: Gerard Healy, Diarmuid Cahill, Sean Boyle; Niall Diver Brian Diver (0-7, 7f); Anthony Boyle, Shay Doherty (0-1) Raymond McNamee; Stephen Gallagher, Ian Daly, Steven Doherty. Subs used; Ian Daly, Vincent Farrelly, James Brennan, Michael O’Connor.

Referee: James Callaghan (Setanta)