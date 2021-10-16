Search

16/10/2021

Video: Barry Ward takes some perspective on Aodh Ruadh loss

Video: Barry Ward takes some perspective on Aodh Ruadh loss

Nathan Byrne of Aodh Ruadh faced with St Michael's Michael Langan. Photo Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

When Barry Ward sat down with his Aodh Ruadh panel in the depths of last winter their aims for 2021 were drawn out.

Promotion from Division 2 and a being competitive in the Donegal SFC - their first appearance in the competition since 2010 - and maybe even a place in the quarter-finals would’ve made for a good year. 

That’s how it panned out although there was an obvious disappointment about how things panned out against St Michael’s, with Aodh Ruadh missing a couple of key players in Shane McGrath and David Dolan and then getting off to a poor start.

“Very disappointing,” Ward said. “Very bad start. We had four early chances and didn’t take any of them and it really put us on the back foot. St Michael’s are an experienced team. We responded well but it’s a massive learning curve.

“It’s been a massive 12 months. We won the Intermediate Championship, won Division 2 and came out of a very hard group in the Senior Championship. We’re here in a quarter-final, obviously disappointed, but let’s put a bit of perspective on it. It’s been a good 12 months.

“There’s a lot of teams in the relegation play-offs this weekend that wouldn’t have minded being in a quarter-final so we would have taken it surely. It’s been up and down for us. Look maybe the occasion and missing a couple of players got to us tonight. It’s a very steep learning curve and we’ll be better for it.” Watch the full interview below

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media