Both of tonight's Donegal IFC and SFC quarter-finals are to be streamed free

There’s a double-header at Pearse Park in Ardara this evening anf Donegal County Board have announced that you do not need a subscription and both will be streamed free of charge on the Official Donegal GAA facebook page.
Naomh Muire play Dungloe in the IFC at 6pm followed by MacCumhaill’s against Kilcar in the SFC. Both are quarter-final ties.
