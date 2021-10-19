Big additions to bolster Cappry's push in 'hardest League there has been' - McNulty

The Cappry Rovers team before their game against Kilmacrennan Celtic on Sunday. Photo: Thomas Gallagher
Paddy McNulty believes the race for the 2021/22 Donegal League Premier Division title could be the toughest yet.
Cappry, the League holders, have drawn each of their opening three League fixtures.
A fine start to the Brian McCormick Cup means they’ve yet to taste a defeat - and a few big additions mean Cappry expect to be firmly in the hunt again.
Donegal GAA ace Oisin Gallen is among the recruits with Gary Wilson and Luke McGlynn appearing as subs during Sunday’s 0-0 draw against Kilmacrennan Celtic.
“They’re all quality players,” player-manager McNulty said.
“We have as strong a squad as we’ve ever had. We just need to start scoring a few goals and that’ll kick start us.
“We have a serious squad, we’ll start building again and we’ll get stronger. We have to keep positives now and keep working.”
On Sunday, it was a game of two halves in a stalemate with Kilmac’.
By the final shrill of Marty McGarrigle’s whistle, Cappry were grateful to their goalkeeper, Benny Gallen. Three superb saves in the closing stages kept the sheet clean - and prevented Kilmacrennan from moving seven points clear.
McNulty said: “You can’t panic in this League after three games. There are 15 games to go. This is the hardest League there has been. There are so many teams who can beat the others. It’s a very hard League to win. I haven’t seen a League as tough.
“We’re playing well, but we just aren’t being as clinical as we should be.
“The first half was our best of the year to date. We played some lovely football and created chances.
“The second half was a different story. Only for Benny, they could have had three or four goals in the last 15 minutes. They were top class saves.”
Letterkenny gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time in question and may have dashcam footage to contact them 074 9167100
Letterkenny University Hospital had four Covid-19 patients in ICU on Tuesday morning out of the13 Covid-19 patient in ICU across the Saolta group
Geraldine McLaughlin performed a life-saving procedure on Saturday night before scoring 1-16 in the county final on Sunday
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.