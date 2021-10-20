The county's sharpshooters put in unbelievable showings in the Donegal LGFA finals

There was some serious shooting last Sunday at the Donegal LFGA finals, which were played two apiece in Lifford in Milford.

Some of the best forwards in the county were on top of their game and certainly had their shooting boots on - with our featured six scoring 12-49 between them, an average of over 2-8 or 14 points.

Emma McCroary (Robert Emmets) - 4-7

An incredible performance from the former county ace as Robert Emmets defeated Dungloe 4-9 to 0-10 to win the Junior A Championship final at Moyle View. McCroary scored 4-7 on the day. Everything she touched turned into a score. And her scoring tally is all the more astonishing in that all but two of her points came from play.

Geraldine McLaughlin (Termon) - 1-16

Having grabbed a stunning 5-6 in the semi-final win over Moville just a week beforehand, McLaughlin was almost unplayable in the final at Lifford in the senior final against Glenfin. However, despite her heroics in scoring 1-16, with 1-8 from play, the Termon ace was on the losing side in Glenfin’s extra-time win, 1-23 to 2-18.

Tara O’Connor (Malin) - 4-2

Malin had a huge support in Lifford as they clinched the Junior B title with a 5-9 to 1-5 victory over MacCumhaill’s. O’Connor was the driving force behind that win with a fantastic 4-2 on the day.

Yvonne Bonner (Glenfin) - 1-9

Bonner’s return, having given birth just over two month ago, was a massive facet in Glenfin’s retention of the senior crown. She bagged a goal seven minutes in to set her side off on the right foot and kept the scoreboard ticking over to end up with 1-9 on the day, 0-3 from frees.

Karen Guthrie (Glenfin) 0-11

The Glenfin skipper and former Donegal captain finished just shy of a dozen points, having kicked 0-11 in their side’s narrow win over Termon - seven of which came from frees. Scored vital points in extra-time to ensure she’d be lifting the trophy in Lifford.

Claire Doherty (St Eunan’s) - 2-4

St Eunan’s ended their Intermediate Championship heartbreak with victory over Gaeil Fhánada in Milford on a 3-10 to 1-9 scoreline. Doherty scored 2-4 for the Letterkenny side who had lost four of the last five intermediate finals.