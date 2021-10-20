Search

20/10/2021

'Faceless, nameless': Declan Bonner undaunted by online criticism

'Faceless, nameless': Declan Bonner undaunted by online criticism

Donegal senior football manager Declan Bonner. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal manager Declan Bonner says he won’t be affected by ‘nameless, faceless people’ on social media.

Bonner will return as the Donegal senior football manager for 2022 having been recently reappointed for another two-year term.

The Na Rossa man is in his second stint as Donegal boss having previously had the reins from 1997-2000.

The world now is much changed from his first period in the job.

Bonner uses social media, but keeps away from the negativity.

“It’s very easy for people to sit down and criticise and that’s the world now, in any walk of life,” he told the Donegal Democrat in a wide-ranging interview.

“Anyone that throws up this kind of thing are nameless, faceless people, writing in under assumed names. It’s there and I know it’s there, but I live my life away from that world.

“No-one likes it, but it’s there. There are some people who just sit down and type in to criticise anything and everything to get whatever kick they do.”

Donegal’s 2021 Championship was ended by Tyrone in an Ulster semi-final. In the wake of that defeat, Donegal, and their manager, came in for the type of criticism that has now become inevitable on various social media channels.

Bonner said: “I try to avoid it, but I know it’s there. I always listen to people if there is something constructive. There is no issue with constructive comments.

“There is always someone waiting in the long grass. I don’t pay attention to it much. When you have a family and they see it, that’s when it becomes a problem.

“When you’re the Donegal manager, you’re judged on your success. When you’re winning things, you’re up there, but when you lose games it’s the opposite. That’s always the way. That’s the game.”

Stephen Rochford will return as the head coach in 2022. The Crossmolina man has been in the role for the last three years and will continue into next year.

Bonner said: “It’s important that we retain that experience. It’s very difficult to get someone of that experience on the coaching field. He has coached at the highest level.”

Paul McGonigle, who was Bonner’s assistant manager, will not be continuing and it is not likely that a successor to that position will be sought.

Bonner took some time to consider his own future before deciding that he wanted to remain.

He said: “It will never be easy, but the desire and the hunger is still there.

“It was a big decision. It’s a very full-on job. Even the off-season is busy, getting everything together.

“Energy is a huge part of it. There are days where you’re flat but as long as the passion is there, you can get over those days. The day I get up in the morning and the passion isn’t there, that’s the day I shouldn’t be there.”

SEE THURSDAY'S DEMOCRAT FOR FULL EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH DECLAN BONNER

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media