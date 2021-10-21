Bonagee move has restored love for playing football - Tony McNamee

Tony McNamee has rediscovered his love of football again - by playing.

A Finn Harps fans’ favourite, McNamee left Finn Park in the summer after becoming frustrated by a lack of game time.

The Ramelton man made the move to Ulster Senior League side Bonagee United in August. McNamee has helped Bonagee to an unbeaten start to the new season, Saturday’s 2-0 win over Monaghan United in the Intermediate Cup maintaining their promising opening.

“For me, it’s all about playing football,” McNamee told Donegal Live.

“You can train as many nights at the weekend, but it’s not the same if you aren’t playing football at the weekend.

“You’re taking days off and stuff. To be fair, Mark (Bolton of Bolt-On Supplies, where he works) gave me days off when I needed. But you think about the off-season then and you maybe can’t take as much time off when you want.

“I’m enjoying it here. Training is good, the lads put on good sessions. It’s a great club here and they have their facilities, with a new development.

“Bonagee is a very well run club and it’s a good place to be. We have to match that on the pitch now. Whatever competition we’re in, we’re in to win it. I came here to help them towards winning things.”

Since the arrival of Jason Gibson as manager, Bonagee have won a Knockalla Caravans Cup and a USL League Cup.

Blue chip additions like McNamee and fellows former Harps midfielder Gareth Harkin have considerably boosted the arsenal available at Dry Arch Park.

McNamee said: “Everyone who plays is there for a reason. They aren’t just thrown on for the craic. It is a squad game.

“Cockhill have done that. They’ve got a lot of the same players year-on-year. You’ll never have every player in every game.

“Any team in the USL is capable of beating another. Harps could have beaten Cockhill last week. It’s about getting points on the board and maintaining that.

“We know that we need to be better, but we’ll get there.”

Bonagee weren’t at their best against Monaghan, but goals by Jamie Lynagh and Jordan Armstrong booked a place in the next round of the Cup.

McNamee said: “The second goal helped give us a cushion. We were fairly solid in the second half and we kept the ball better. They’re a big, physical side and they work it well. Oisin (Cannon) had a couple of saves near the end again.

“At the end of the day, it’s just about getting through to the next round.”