Search

21/10/2021

Bonagee move has restored love for playing football - Tony McNamee

Bonagee move has restored love for playing football - Tony McNamee

Tony McNamee pictured after signing for Bonagee United with Jason Gibson, Gareth Harkin and Michael McHugh. Photo: Bonagee United

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Tony McNamee has rediscovered his love of football again - by playing.

A Finn Harps fans’ favourite, McNamee left Finn Park in the summer after becoming frustrated by a lack of game time.

The Ramelton man made the move to Ulster Senior League side Bonagee United in August. McNamee has helped Bonagee to an unbeaten start to the new season, Saturday’s 2-0 win over Monaghan United in the Intermediate Cup maintaining their promising opening.

“For me, it’s all about playing football,” McNamee told Donegal Live.

“You can train as many nights at the weekend, but it’s not the same if you aren’t playing football at the weekend.

“You’re taking days off and stuff. To be fair, Mark (Bolton of Bolt-On Supplies, where he works) gave me days off when I needed. But you think about the off-season then and you maybe can’t take as much time off when you want.

“I’m enjoying it here. Training is good, the lads put on good sessions. It’s a great club here and they have their facilities, with a new development.

“Bonagee is a very well run club and it’s a good place to be. We have to match that on the pitch now. Whatever competition we’re in, we’re in to win it. I came here to help them towards winning things.”

Since the arrival of Jason Gibson as manager, Bonagee have won a Knockalla Caravans Cup and a USL League Cup.

Blue chip additions like McNamee and fellows former Harps midfielder Gareth Harkin have considerably boosted the arsenal available at Dry Arch Park.

McNamee said: “Everyone who plays is there for a reason. They aren’t just thrown on for the craic. It is a squad game.

“Cockhill have done that. They’ve got a lot of the same players year-on-year. You’ll never have every player in every game.

“Any team in the USL is capable of beating another. Harps could have beaten Cockhill last week. It’s about getting points on the board and maintaining that.

“We know that we need to be better, but we’ll get there.”

Bonagee weren’t at their best against Monaghan, but goals by Jamie Lynagh and Jordan Armstrong booked a place in the next round of the Cup.

McNamee said: “The second goal helped give us a cushion. We were fairly solid in the second half and we kept the ball better. They’re a big, physical side and they work it well. Oisin (Cannon) had a couple of saves near the end again.

“At the end of the day, it’s just about getting through to the next round.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media