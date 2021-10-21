Scott's penalties give Letterkenny win in rugby match for the purist

Letterkenny RFC welcomed table topping Virginia to Dave Gallaher Park on Saturday afternoon in what promised to be a huge test for the home side.





As the ball was kicked off, the rain began to fall and the temperature dropped. The weather setting the tone for the next 80 minutes of rugby. This was a game for the purists.

The game was mainly played between the 22s, neither side giving an inch in an epic arm wrestle of game. The physicality of the game belied its Division 3 stature and really told the story of how evenly matched the league is this year.

Virginia were first to open the scoring midway through the opening half, John Cooke adding three points off the tee after a Letterkenny infringement at the breakdown.

Just before the break, Letterkenny took the opportunity to draw level with Peter Scott's well struck penalty.

The second half continued much the way as the first, the wet conditions making the ball difficult to handle.

And so it continued until five minutes from the end. Letterkenny won a penalty just outside the visitors 22. Peter Scott stepped up once more and despite the difficult conditions slotted his kick with ease.

Not surprisingly, in such difficult conditions it was the forwards that stood out on the day, for Virginia, the Cahills, Cillian and Christopher set the tone with some big carries and massive hits.

Ciaran Clarke and Shaun McGill led the way for Letterkenny, but man of the match went to Jack Kennedy with a masterclass in the line-out despite the rain.

Next up, it doesn't get any easier for Letterkenny, with a trip to take on Monaghan this weekend.