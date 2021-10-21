Confusion reigns on changes at GAA Special Congress

The Donegal delegates to the GAA Special Congress to be held this Saturday will have to wait until the day before they make up their minds as to what way they will be voting.

The Special Congress was called to consider, among other things, changes to the All-Ireland championship. However this week it has emerged that the eight-team provincial championship proposal is likely to be withdrawn, and the alternative league-type Option B is under fire, and there is a growing consensus that there will be a return to the Qualifiers or the Super 8s in the short term.

The Gaelic Players' Association (GPA) had strongly backed the league type change, but it has emerged that only one third of the GPA membership had voted on the matter.

Speaking this week, Donegal chairman, Mick McGrath, agreed that it was confusing. He said that he had sought opinion from many clubs within the county, but it now looks as if the Donegal delegates (McGrath along with secretary Declan Martin and

Central Council delegate Sean Dunnion) will have to wait and see what is actually put before them on Saturday.

The chairman said it was possible that both new options would be withdrawn and the issue put back for Congress in 2022 to iron out a few things. If there is to be change it will not come until the 2023 season.

McGrath said that the arrival of Covid-19 had forced the GAA into a split season and it has worked out really well for clubs. And he also added that there is nothing wrong with the present National League.

McGrath pointed out that there had been huge resentment to the changes in Munster to the hurling championship. "They eventually got it right and they now have the most intriguing Munster hurling championship," said McGrath.

"If I were asked what our position is, I couldn't say, because the proposals could be tweaked between now and Saturday and it could be tweaked again between Saturday and next year's Congress."