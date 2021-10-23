Ronan Curtis on target as Portsmouth draw at Accrington

Ronan Curtis scores the opening goal for Portsmouth
Ronan Curtis scored as Portsmouth drew 2-2 away to Accrington in League One.
The St Johnston man opened the scoring, bur Pompey needed a late equaliser by Marcus Harness to earn the point at The Crown Ground.
Curtis broke the deadlock in the 15th minute. Lee Brown gave the Irish international the pass and Curtis beat ‘keeper Toby Savin.
Harry Pell levelled for Stanley following the restart and, after surviving plenty of dangerous moments, took the lead through Matt Butcher.
However, Portsmouth secured a share of the spoils with Harness striking in the 86th minute.
Mo Bros: All Ireland GAA winner, Cathal McShane (Tyrone); Olympic boxer Emmet Brennan and celebrity chef Eoin Sheehan
Suzanne Campion encouraging anyone with an interest to submit views on how tagging system can be improved and modernised
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.