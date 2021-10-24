Nakita Burke continues good form with top 20 finish in Leeds

Nakita Burke (left) with the Ulster team in Leeds
Nakita Burke continued her fine form of late at the Leeds Abbey Dash.
As part of the Ulster team, Letterkenny AC’s Burke finished the 10k race in 34 minutes and 33 seconds.
The time was enough to see Burke finish in 19th place overall.
Ulster runner Jessica Craig set a new PB of 34:11 to come 15th, while Sarah Jane Cooke also recorded a PB (35:14) for 23rd with Sarah Laverty finishing 32nd in 37:25.
Earlier in the summer, Burke won a bronze medal in the 5000m at the Irish Senior Championships in Santry.
She was the first woman across the line at the Ulster 5ks, when she PB’d (16:16) and last weekend the Educate Together NS teacher was 19th at the Autumn Cross-Country event in Dublin.
The Leeds Abbey Dash is a popular fundraiser for charity Age UK.
