North Britain success for Moville quintet

The Moville ladies are celebrating success with John Mitchels.
John Mitchels of Liverpool, aided by five players from Moville, have won the North Britain Championship.
Caraigh McGuinness, Aishleen McGuinness, Bronagh McGuinness, Aoibh Faulkner and Niamh Skelly joined the John Mitchels ranks in late summer.
John Mitchels overcame Oisin 5-10 to 0-10 in the Lancashire Championship final in September.
On Saturday in Leeds, John Mitchels defeated Dunedin Connolly from Edinburgh in the North Britain final.
Aishleen McGuinness, Bronagh McGuinness, Aoibh Faulkner and Niamh Skelly all lined out for the Liverpool side, who won 3-8 to 2-9 in Leeds.
Caraigh McGuinness was absent as she ran a marathon on Sunday.
John Mitchels advance to the All-Britain semi-final, where they face Holloway Gaels, the beaten London finalists, in early November.
In their Lancashire Championship group, John Mitchels and Dunedin advances having got the better of Oisin, Glasgow Gaels and Roger Casements.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.