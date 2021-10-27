Three more Donegal boxers book Ulster final spots

St Bridget’s Clonmany duo Ronan Grant and Mikey Doherty are through to Ulster finals
Another three Donegal boxers are through to the finals in the Ulster Boy/Girl 1-2 Championships.
St Bridget’s Clonmany duo Ronan Grant and Mikey Doherty book their places and there was success, too, for Dunree’s Gareth Doyle.
Grant defeated Tom Joyce (Two Castles) on a unanimous decision in a Boy 2 54kgs semi-final. Grant will come up against Sean Henderson (Golden Star) in one of Thursday’s finals at the Station Centre in Omagh.
Doherty got a unanimous decision against Nedas Smatuskas from Portadown in a Boy 2 62kgs semi. Doherty is looking ahead to a final tussle with Golden Star’s Tiernan Donnelly.
Doyle saw off Oakleaf’s Edward Reilly in a Boy 1 semi at 35kgs and will face Pat McDonagh from Armagh in the final.
There are now eight Donegal boxers in Ulster finals and Twin Towns’ Cathair Keenan has a chance to join them when he faces Jay Fee of Two Castles in a Boy 2 41.5kgs semi this evening.
There will be an all-Donegal final at Girl 2 41kgs with Raphoe ABC’s Georgia May Doherty taking on Carndonagh’s Megan Doherty.
Shaun Doohan of Dunfanaghy ABC goes head-to-head with Shane Duke (Dukes BC) in the Boy 1 final at 54kgs while Leigh McGlinchey of Twin Towns meets Loughlainn Began (Sean Dorans) in the Boy 2 40kgs final.
St Bridget’s Clonmany’s Fintan Robinson will be up against Conor Whitehouse (Cookstown) in the Boy 2 50kgs final.
Five Donegal boxers are assured of walkover wins: Taylor Parke (Raphoe, Boy 1 31kgs), Rachel Harron (Raphoe, Girl 1 55kgs), David Tennyson (Dungloe, Boy 2 48kgs), Conan Kearney (St Bridget’s Clonmany, Boy 2 56kgs) and Jack Boyle (Dunfanaghy, Boy 2 65kgs)
Donegal native Michelle Conaghan has been appointed as NW Regional Business Development Manager for IDA Ireland
