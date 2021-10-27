Search

27/10/2021

Three more Donegal boxers book Ulster final spots

St Bridget’s Clonmany duo Ronan Grant and Mikey Doherty are through to Ulster finals

Chris McNulty

sport@donegallive.ie

Another three Donegal boxers are through to the finals in the Ulster Boy/Girl 1-2 Championships.

St Bridget’s Clonmany duo Ronan Grant and Mikey Doherty book their places and there was success, too, for Dunree’s Gareth Doyle.

Grant defeated Tom Joyce (Two Castles) on a unanimous decision in a Boy 2 54kgs semi-final. Grant will come up against Sean Henderson (Golden Star) in one of Thursday’s finals at the Station Centre in Omagh.

Doherty got a unanimous decision against Nedas Smatuskas from Portadown in a Boy 2 62kgs semi. Doherty is looking ahead to a final tussle with Golden Star’s Tiernan Donnelly.

Doyle saw off Oakleaf’s Edward Reilly in a Boy 1 semi at 35kgs and will face Pat McDonagh from Armagh in the final.

There are now eight Donegal boxers in Ulster finals and Twin Towns’ Cathair Keenan has a chance to join them when he faces Jay Fee of Two Castles in a Boy 2 41.5kgs semi this evening.

There will be an all-Donegal final at Girl 2 41kgs with Raphoe ABC’s Georgia May Doherty taking on Carndonagh’s Megan Doherty.

Shaun Doohan of Dunfanaghy ABC goes head-to-head with Shane Duke (Dukes BC) in the Boy 1 final at 54kgs while Leigh McGlinchey of Twin Towns meets Loughlainn Began (Sean Dorans) in the Boy 2 40kgs final.

St Bridget’s Clonmany’s Fintan Robinson will be up against Conor Whitehouse (Cookstown) in the Boy 2 50kgs final.

Five Donegal boxers are assured of walkover wins: Taylor Parke (Raphoe, Boy 1 31kgs), Rachel Harron (Raphoe, Girl 1 55kgs), David Tennyson (Dungloe, Boy 2 48kgs), Conan Kearney (St Bridget’s Clonmany, Boy 2 56kgs)  and Jack Boyle (Dunfanaghy, Boy 2 65kgs)

