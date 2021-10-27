Intermediate Cup sees Bonagee at home with Cockhill drawn away

FAI Intermediate Cup
Bonagee United have been handed a home draw in the last 32 of the FAI Intermediate Cup, but Cockhill Celtic have been drawn away.
After seeing off Monaghan United in the last round, Bonagee will host Glenville of the Leinster Senior League at Dry Arch Park on the weekend ending November 21.
Ulster Senior League champions Cockhill Celtic must make the long trip to Cork.
Gavin Cullen’s team, who overcame Letterkenny Rovers in their opening round clash, will travel to face Lakewood Athletic.
The Intermediate Cup holders, St Mochta’s, will take on Liffey Wanderers.
Donegal native Michelle Conaghan has been appointed as NW Regional Business Development Manager for IDA Ireland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.