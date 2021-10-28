Donegal Town FC enter the Tigers’ den

Donegal Town have had an encouraging start to the new season, but manager Paul McHugh isn’t getting ahead of himself.

An understrength Donegal Town pushed Inishowen League champions Aileach all the way on Sunday in the Ulster Junior Cup. Aileach needed a late Darren McMonagle goal to scrape a 3-2 win at the Hospital Field.

Donegal Town are joint top of the Premier Division after three games, but head for the Tigers’ den on Sunday. A trip to perennial challengers Kildrum Tigers will present McHugh’s men with a testing examination.

“The most important thing for us is staying in the Premier Division,” McHugh told Donegal Live.

“We want to consolidate our place in the Division. As season’s go, it’s been a good start and we have a few points on the board. Come the latter parts of the season, we’re always looking for points.”

In the Brian McCormick Cup, Donegal Town won five and drew one of their seven games.

Last time out in the League, Donegal Town defeated Convoy Arsenal 7-0 having defeated Keadue Rovers 2-0 at Castle Park, Tom Cutts and Joe McIntyre scoring in an impressive win.

On the opening day, Donegal Town were 3-0 up against Drumkeen United and cruising thanks to goals from Stevie Curneen, Ronan Mc Hugh and Ryan Hegarty only to be pegged back for a 3-3 draw.

“That was annoying,” McHugh said. “We were very disappointed with that Drumkeen game.

“The Convoy game was a strange one. They were a bit light and had two men sent off in the first half. We had a big result against Keadue. They’re always a dangerous animal, especially up there.

“We rested a few men on Sunday, probably looking at the Kildrum game. We know that will be a battle.

“Aileach are a serious outfit, but we gave them all they wanted. We were down Joe McIntyre so we were maybe a bit defensive. The game was played at a serious pace. If you’re not up to that level, you’ll be found out.

“They had real quality from 1-11. In this Premier Division, anyone can beat anyone so we need to stay competitive. The lads are at a very good level at the minute.”

Daniel McHugh, who has featured for the Donegal League in the Oscar Traynor Cup, has come back from two years out after an operation on his lower back.

David Graham is out with a knee injury and is targeting a post-Christmas return while Stephen Graham is expected back in the coming weeks.

Promising youngsters such as Ronan McHugh have graduated to the senior ranks with the likes of Daniel McIntyre and Kieran Duignan, from their under-16s, coming in line.

The club’s Saturday League team is aiding the transition from schoolboys level to the senior grade.

The work of the Byrne brothers, Marty, John Paul and Benny, has been instrumental in driving the club’s underage structure with former Finn Harps player Karl Lafferty among their coaches.

Jack Keaney, formerly of Sligo Rovers and now with UCD, is a product while Josh Cullen is now on the books of the Finn Harps Academy. McHugh is hoping to see the return of Ultan O’Grady from Sligo once the Airtricity Under-19 League is completed.

“You want to see players pushing on,” McHugh said. “We have a good youth system, all the way from under-8s to under-16 and there’s a lot of work going in.

“The youth players and the Saturday team are vitally important for us.”

McHugh was at the helm when Donegal Town won promotion in 2016. They were fifth in the 2019/20 season - the last full campaign to be played due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

McHugh said: “The players have gained so much experience. They are different players now. They know exactly what they have to do and what’s needed.”

