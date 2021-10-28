Aodh Ruadh content to play to role of underdogs in JHC final

Aodh Ruadh will be wary of the scoring power of Dungloe’s ex- Limerick U-21 star Ritchie Ryan as the two sides lock horns in the Donegal JHC final in Letterkenny on Saturday, 1:30pm, according to Ballyshannon club’s assistant manager Barry O’Neill.

The last time these sides met, fog caused play to be abandoned causing some subsequent off field activity. But the entire focus is on Saturday’s final in a game where both sides are very evenly matched.

“Dungloe were leading by a point in that abandoned game and they beat us by a point in an earlier League game in Ballyshannon so we have no illusions about the task confronting us,” O’Neill said.

“And they beat us minus their talisman Ritchie Ryan, and you would hope our boys are a bit sharper this time around.

“He is a fantastic player, one of the best In the county and will take some watching and we don’t have county players. Dungloe have loads of lads who can hurl and are very strong down the middle and they had a big win over Letterkenny Gaels in the semi-final.

“And they will be well motivated after just losing to Carndonagh last year. They also have the two Hartnett’s and strong men in a lot of key positions.”

Aodh Ruadh won the title in 2019 and Ciaran Kilgallen was man of the match but only have six of that starting team now.

But the experienced forward is battling against injury as is Eugene Drummond, Gary Loughlin, Pauric Keenaghan while Donegal U-20 player Adam Rami is ruled out after picking up a red card against Setanta B in the county semi-final.

“If we had all of those then our chances would be better,” O’Neill added.

Aodh Ruadh also have the scoring power of Oisin and Senan Rooney to boost their effort. Both dual stars have loads of power and pace and are key figures for the Ballyshannon boys.

Oisin Rooney is a very hard man to stop when in full flight while Senan Rooney has the ability to skewer defences at will.

“We didn’t get too many scores against Dungloe and that says a lot about their defence,” O’Neill said. “They are quick, and they are very mobile and have a good blend of youth and experience. It will be a very close game.

“Stephen Connolly is a player of great potential and is a good athlete while Gareth Sheerin is very accurate on the frees.

“It is doubtful if Ciaran Kilgallen will be able to start and he got injured playing down in Dungloe Dungloe will be favourites and I am not just saying that. Dungloe are a very well drilled side and will be very hungry for success after losing out last year. It will be a real test for us-but it is where you want to be"