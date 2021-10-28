Search

28/10/2021

Aodh Ruadh content to play to role of underdogs in JHC final

Aodh Ruadh content to play to role of underdogs in JHC final

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Aodh Ruadh will be wary of the scoring power of Dungloe’s ex- Limerick U-21 star Ritchie Ryan as the two sides lock horns in the Donegal JHC final in Letterkenny on Saturday, 1:30pm, according to Ballyshannon club’s assistant manager Barry O’Neill.

The last time these sides met, fog caused play to be abandoned causing some subsequent off field activity. But the entire focus is on Saturday’s final in a game where both sides are very evenly matched.

“Dungloe were leading by a point in that abandoned game and they beat us by a point in an earlier League game in Ballyshannon so we have no illusions about the task confronting us,” O’Neill said.

“And they beat us minus their talisman Ritchie Ryan, and you would hope our boys are a bit sharper this time around.

“He is a fantastic player, one of the best In the county and will take some watching and we don’t have county players. Dungloe have loads of lads who can hurl and are very strong down the middle and they had a big win over Letterkenny Gaels in the semi-final.

“And they will be well motivated after just losing to Carndonagh last year. They also have the two Hartnett’s and strong men in a lot of key positions.”

Aodh Ruadh won the title in 2019 and Ciaran Kilgallen was man of the match but only have six of that starting team now.

But the experienced forward is battling against injury as is Eugene Drummond, Gary Loughlin, Pauric Keenaghan while Donegal U-20 player Adam Rami is ruled out after picking up a red card against Setanta B in the county semi-final.

“If we had all of those then our chances would be better,” O’Neill added.

Aodh Ruadh also have the scoring power of Oisin and Senan Rooney to boost their effort. Both dual stars have loads of power and pace and are key figures for the Ballyshannon boys.

Oisin Rooney is a very hard man to stop when in full flight while Senan Rooney has the ability to skewer defences at will.

“We didn’t get too many scores against Dungloe and that says a lot about their defence,” O’Neill said. “They are quick, and they are very mobile and have a good blend of youth and experience. It will be a very close game.

“Stephen Connolly is a player of great potential and is a good athlete while Gareth Sheerin is very accurate on the frees.

“It is doubtful if Ciaran Kilgallen will be able to start and he got injured playing down in Dungloe Dungloe will be favourites and I am not just saying that. Dungloe are a very well drilled side and will be very hungry for success after losing out last year. It will be a real test for us-but it is where you want to be"

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media